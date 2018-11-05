SPARK!: Empowering Filipina migrant workers

Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran (SPARK!) president, Imelda Nicolas talks about the dynamic trends of migration in the Asia Pacific region during the annual International Metropolis Conference, held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney.





“We are one of the major sources of migrants from the Philippines to other countries and I am proud to say we are able to manage our migration quite well. There are lessons we’ve learned from other countries and many countries try to learn from us too,” says Ms Nicolas, recognised as one of the most influential Filipino women in the world by Filipina Women's Network.





SPARK! is a Philippine-based non-governmental organisation that seeks to empower migrant women and promote migrants' welfare and interest.





Ms Nicolas gives emphasis on the plight of Filipino migrant women going out of the country as domestic workers who are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation from their employers.





"We try to protect them through bilateral agreements. We have setup online counselling for married migrants and of course, domestic workers. We have certain funds especially for this purpose to help the abused not only women but also other migrants who are being exploited or unjustly treated in other countries," says Ms Nicolas.





International Metropolis Conference Source: SBS



