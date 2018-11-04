Staxey Kelly Cañedo: A pop star in the making

Staxey Kelly Cañedo discovered a passion for performing arts when she was 7 years old. She recalls that her first singing stint was when they had a party at home. "May party kami tas pinakanta ako ng mama ko."





2017 was an unforgettable year for the 12-year old Dabawenya as she was one of the hundred representatives from the Philippines who traveled to Los Angeles, California to compete for the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) where she took home 2 bronze medals. "It was nerve-wracking because there were a lot of contestants so yeah they were really good singers."





Source: Supplied by Staxey Kelly Cañedo





Her time is mostly spent at school, actively singing at numerous Filipino events around Melbourne and taking voice classes at Jaanz international singing academy Australia where she is now a scholar. She recalls getting a scholarship was something she did not imagine. " I started taking music lessons there a few months ago then they saw me singing in like one of the open mic shows then yeah they made me a scholar."





She is confidently working hard to achieve her dream of becoming a pop singer. " I'm gonna be singing in TV shows in Australia and I also want to be on ASAP."





She also wants to encourage kids like her to not give up on what they're hoping for. "Follow your dreams if you're happy with what you're doing, then do it."





At the moment, the young singer also found a new hobby in making cover song videos on YouTube. She believes that in sharing her talent, she can inspire her generation to love music.





Check out Staxey's YouTube videos below:





Staxey did start young.











In this video, Staxey and Ella sang 'tight rope' by Michelle Williams. It's too cute. It could melt your heart!











Staxey definitely knows how to look for 'Real friends' in this video!











ALSO READ:





READ MORE The next big thing in Music is Beloved Abe









READ MORE Aspiring singer on chasing her dreams this 2018







FOLLOW SBS FILIPINO ON FACEBOOK .















