The next big thing in Music is Beloved Abe

With 41,000 followers on Facebook and 22,000 subscribers on YouTube, The Melbourne-based Filipino artist just simply loves to sing and write original music.

Published 27 December 2017

By Claudette Centeno-Calixto

As 2018 unfolds, Beloved shares her plans for the upcoming year.

An original song written ang performed by Beloved Abe entitled "bitter"

Beloved Abe's rendition and version of Nobela that garnered 921,000 hits