Want to stay longer in Australia? Here’s how to extend your visitor visa

Highlights
- South Australia-based Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang explained that you need to apply for a new visitor visa application to extend your stay in Australia.
- One of the factors to check before applying for an extension is your current visa conditions like 'No Further Stay'.
- Darwin resident Irene Bagol shared her personal experience of applying for a visa extension for her mother-in-law.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Gusto mag-extend ng pagbisita sa Australia? Alamin ang proseso ng Visitor Visa extension
21/12/202210:08
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.