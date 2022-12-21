SBS Filipino

Want to stay longer in Australia? Here’s how to extend your visitor visa

Darwin resident Irene Bagol shared her experience of processing her mother-in-law's visitor visa extension.

Published 22 December 2022 at 9:24am, updated 3 hours ago at 10:19am
By TJ Correa
Available in other languages

In this episode of ‘Trabaho, Visa atbp.’, Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang discussed the process of visitor visa extension in Australia.

Highlights
  • South Australia-based Registered Migration Agent Edel Arvin Sy Chang explained that you need to apply for a new visitor visa application to extend your stay in Australia.
  • One of the factors to check before applying for an extension is your current visa conditions like 'No Further Stay'.
  • Darwin resident Irene Bagol shared her personal experience of applying for a visa extension for her mother-in-law.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT:
Gusto mag-extend ng pagbisita sa Australia? Alamin ang proseso ng Visitor Visa extension

21/12/202210:08
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
