SBS Filipino

Still no pokies for WA outside casino

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_520825.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 July 2016 at 1:16pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth Report. Summary of latest news from the state by Cielo Franklin Image: Poker machines (Yamaguchi CC by SA 3.0)

Published 7 July 2016 at 1:16pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
No pokies for WA but other options may be on the cards in TAB sale; High nitrate levels in some WA water supplies could cause kidney disease, doctor warns; Commuters to expect delays as Armadale, Thornlie lines shut down for Perth Stadium station works; Redundancies at West Australian newspaper announced; WA gets no-fault crash injury insurance from July 1; Monster 852g truffle found at The Truffle & Wine Co, Manjimup; Perth man fighting for life after poisoning from using barbecue to heat bedroom; Fun, social contact most important for keeping seniors into sports, research finds

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January