Stories inspired by and filmed during the pandemic

highlights The Pencil to the Jugular revolves around five international students experience of racism during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. It screened in 43rd Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) in Russia.

The Neon Across the Ocean focuses on life after the pandemic. It is scheduled to premiere in Australia at the Revelation Film Festival in Perth

Fun Times won Best Film and Screenplay with Llewellyn Michael Bates at the Canberra Short Film Festival

In 2020 he was able to create three films











'During the 2020 pandemic I had to be creative and think of COVID safe ways of filming. There were times when I'd deliver the equipment to the actors home and I'd direct them via video calls' Matthew Victor Pastor, Melbourne based Filipino Australian filmmaker on filming during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic





