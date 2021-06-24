Stories inspired by and filmed during the pandemic

SBS Filipino

'I never stopped making films,even during the pandemic my mind just kept on working and I made sure I could translate all my ideas into film' Matthew V Pastor Source: MVP

Published 24 June 2021 at 6:22pm, updated 25 August 2021 at 11:03am
By Maridel Martinez
The challenges and fears created by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop Filipino Australian director Matthew Victor Pastor

highlights
  • The Pencil to the Jugular revolves around five international students experience of racism during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. It screened in 43rd Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) in Russia.
  • The Neon Across the Ocean focuses on life after the pandemic. It is scheduled to premiere in Australia at the Revelation Film Festival in Perth
  • Fun Times won Best Film and Screenplay with Llewellyn Michael Bates at the Canberra Short Film Festival
In 2020 he was able to create three films

 

'During the 2020 pandemic I had to be creative and think of COVID safe ways of filming. There were times when  I'd deliver the equipment to the actors home and I'd direct them via video calls' Matthew Victor Pastor, Melbourne based Filipino Australian filmmaker on filming during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic  

