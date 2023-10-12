Strengthening relations for security and economy takes centre stage at the PH-AU Ministerial Meeting

Key Points
- The 6th Philippines–Australia Ministerial Meeting (PAMM) took place in Adelaide.
- The meeting was attended by Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell, and from the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual.
- In the joint statement released, the importance of the upcoming Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN–Australia Dialogue Relations in 2024, to be held in Melbourne, was mentioned, where the attendance of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. is expected.
Pagpapalakas ng ugnayan para sa seguridad at ekonomiya, sentro ng PH-AU Ministerial Meeting
12/10/202307:59