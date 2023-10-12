Strengthening relations for security and economy takes centre stage at the PH-AU Ministerial Meeting

ppmma.jpg

Philippines–Australia Ministerial Meeting (PAMM) in Adelaide, South Australia. Credit: Sen. Penny Wong

The Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, and Secretary of Trade and Industry, Alfredo Pascual, visited Australia and held discussions with high-ranking Australian officials.

Key Points
  • The 6th Philippines–Australia Ministerial Meeting (PAMM) took place in Adelaide.
  • The meeting was attended by Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell, and from the Philippines, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual.
  • In the joint statement released, the importance of the upcoming Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN–Australia Dialogue Relations in 2024, to be held in Melbourne, was mentioned, where the attendance of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. is expected.
AUPHMM image

Pagpapalakas ng ugnayan para sa seguridad at ekonomiya, sentro ng PH-AU Ministerial Meeting

