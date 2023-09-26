Australia Philippines Business Council sees bilateral trade impact following Albanese’s visit to Manila

Key Points
- The Australia Philippines Business Council APBC and its counterpart in the Philippines, the PABC, maintain an open channel of communication with both governments to keep abreast of developments as well as have a voice for their members and the wider private sector.
- APBC President Rafael Toda sees the Strategic Partnership will provide more economic engagement and a streamlined trade and investment system.
- Mr Toda said the main challenge has always been the imbalance of trade between Australia and the Philippines.
Pagbisita ni Albanese sa Manila, mabuti para sa kalakalan ayon sa Australia Philippines Business Council
