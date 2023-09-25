'Open a savings account in the Philippines': NDC head encourages Filipinos in Australia to invest

Key Points
- The National Development Company is the official government investment arm and is one of the oldest Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) in the Philippines.
- General Manager Anton Mauricio visited Melbourne for the Global Entrepreneurship Congress but also had meetings with several entrepreneurs and investors in Australia.
- GM Mauricio encourages fellow Filipinos in Australia to invest in the Philippines, even through simple actions like opening a savings account or engaging in money market placements, especially in the digital age of transactions.
‘Open a savings account in PH’: Opisyal ng NDC, hinihikayat ang mga Pinoy sa Australia na mamuhunan
