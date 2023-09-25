'Open a savings account in the Philippines': NDC head encourages Filipinos in Australia to invest

MicrosoftTeams-image (9).png

Philippines' National Development Company General Manager Anton Mauricio attended the Global Entrepreneurship Congress and met with the Filipino-Australian business sector in Melbourne.

National Development Company of the Philippines General Manager Anton Mauricio is in Australia for the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Melbourne and is holding meetings with entrepreneurs and the private sector regarding investments.

Key Points
  • The National Development Company is the official government investment arm and is one of the oldest Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) in the Philippines.
  • General Manager Anton Mauricio visited Melbourne for the Global Entrepreneurship Congress but also had meetings with several entrepreneurs and investors in Australia.
  • GM Mauricio encourages fellow Filipinos in Australia to invest in the Philippines, even through simple actions like opening a savings account or engaging in money market placements, especially in the digital age of transactions.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
GM ANTON image

