Stress-free remote learning for both parent and child

居家令難出門點算？網上資源幫子女「放電」

居家令難出門點算？網上資源幫子女「放電」 Source: August-de-Richelieu / Pexels

Published 30 July 2021 at 4:39pm, updated 25 August 2021 at 11:01am
By Maridel Martinez
Many families are faced with the challenges of remote learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights
  • Most often remote learning makes parents anxious and concerned about their child's development
  • There are online applications that can assist both the child and teacher durting remote learning
  • Blended learning (remote and classroom education) might continue throught the pandemic
It is important to listen and trust in the child's capability.

 

"Remember the teachers are around to assist and guide your child, you can seek help if you have any concerns. Technology is also a great help in remote learning," says Jacky Herman, Global Education Expert, Matific.   

