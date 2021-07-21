This 8-year old from Central Coast never goes to an actual school. Here's why her mum chose to homeschool her

Highlights Homeschooling is legal across Australia.

The flexibility of homeschooling and child-centred interest are main considerations for homeschoolers' parents.

Central Coast mum Josephine's daughter, Pixie, is among the 26,013 children across Australia who were registered as homeschoolers in 2020.

"I was still pregnant then when I was contemplating of what the possibilities are. When we decided to move to Australia, instead of sending her to day care, I looked after her full-time," shares mum and photographer Josephine Sicad-Minerva.





Initially, it was like a “come and go and see how it goes” for the Minervas but they seem to enjoyed it so they continue to do homeschooling. Now, Pixie is in Year 3.





"With homeschooling, we really have the freedom and flexibility if we follow the kid’s phase.





Advertisement







'With homeschooling we really have the freedom and flexibility if we follow the kid’s phase.' Source: Josephine Sicad-Minerva





'Flexible and fun homeschooling'

While many families in New South Wales are re-adjusting to online learning again due to the second COVID lockdown, Central Coast mum Josephine Sicad-Minerva and daughter, Pixie, are well-versed with learning from home.





8-year-old Pixie is now in Year 3. She has been homeschooling since Kindergarten.





"At the start, it was all playful learning; but the biggest benefit of homeschooling for us is having the flexible time," shares the mum who was a former engineer in Singapore.





"Say, you have a purpose for the day, if it doesn’t work, we have another day to do it. We don't have time limitations."





"We used to live in Singapore and before moving to Australia, I’ve been researching about homeschooling and I loved the idea of it," says Mrs Minerva.





And since they didn't have any family or relatives in Australia to give them a hand in looking after their daughter, homeschooling seemed a perfect fit for their family.





"Homeschooling seemed to be the best option for us. We did not send her to day care and I can just do full-time mumma duties while I do part-time photography work," she shares.





'Homeschooling has enabled our family to spend more time together.' Source: Josephine Sicad-Minerva





Although it wasn’t easy the first time around, Josephine says it's important to work around how people will do the homeschooling.





"Of course, in the beginning it was not easy. But eventually me and my daughter found our rhythm."





"We really love freedom we have from doing homeschooling and flexibility of following my kid’s pace in learning."





"It gave us more opportunity to spend more time together."





Homeschooling in Australia

Homeschooling, also called 'home education' is legal across Australia under the Education Act 1990. Each state and territory has their different requirements for homeschooling.





In 2020, nationally, Australia had 26,013 children registered as homeschoolers. That's 18 % increase in the previous 22,098 in 2019.





In New South Wales, there was an 19 % increase of homeschoolers, from 5,906 in 2019 to 7,032 in 2020. In Australia, there were 26,013 children registered as homeschoolers in 2020. That's an 18 % increase from the previous 22,098 in 2019. Source: Josephine Sicad-Minerva





Victoria has the most numbers of homeschoolers in 2020 with 7,296 registered children in their list. It was a 20 % increase from 6,072 in 2019.





To officially start homeschooling your child, you have to apply to the education board in the state where you live. For New South Wales, visit NSW Education Standards Authority .





“After you have registered to do homeschooling, you will be given a guide curriculum. The Department of Education just wants to make sure that you have that as a guide for the year,” Mrs Minerva notes.





"As long as you kind of aligned what you are doing with the given curriculum, it doesn’t matter what resources you use. There is no specified time limit as well," she shares.





Homeschooling Tips

1. Know your child's interest





It is undeniable that just like regular schooling, there are also challenges to homeschooling.





"Homeschooling is no different than other modes of schooling. The same discipline applies should you wish to do homeschooling for your child."





"You have to be more conscious too so you will be more aware of your child’s interests." Your child's interest in music and baking can turn into a fun learning activity too, like learning about numbers and words. Source: Josephine Sicad-Minerva





"I think it's normal that sometimes your child doesn't listen. Sometimes when I tell her we do this and she’s not into it, I don’t force anything to her."





I always encourage her with her activities; but whatever she can do I let her be and it worked out so far and we kind of enjoyed it too.

2. Be resourceful





"If only I could push it harder, I would really prefer homeschooling. But for parents whose circumstances don’t allow them yet, it’s alright too," shares Pixie's mum.





Prior to the pandemic, Josephine and Pixie would do their lessons outdoors.





Sometimes they are at the beach or at the park.





"If you want to prioritise too to give more chance and time for your child to explore more, it will be a challenge still, but you will find a way to have your routine and proper rhythm." Homeschooling can also be outdoors where your child can enjoy the beauty of nature. Source: Josephine Sicad-Minerva





3. Always make learning fun





"If you plan to homeschool, it’s more of a one-step at a time and every kid is different. If you try to do and follow a lesson plan, always remember it does not work out for every kid."





Remember in homeschooling, you have the freedom to find a variety of activities that will make your child's learning fun. As many would say, our children will be children only once, let them learn and have fun.





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily