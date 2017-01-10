SBS Filipino

Study finds religion, ethnicity can affect saving habits

Savings

Savings Source: AAP

Published 11 January 2017 at 10:06am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:21am
By Greg Dyett, Gareth Boreham
A new study has found religious beliefs and ethnic backgrounds can have significant influence on whether or not people decide to save their money. Image: Savings (AAP)

The study involving Macquarie University in Sydney examined the savings habits of low, middle and high income earners in three countries and found religious people and those of Chinese heritage are more likely to save money.

