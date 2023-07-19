Study says migrants struggling with the pressure of sending money back home amidst rising inflation

Source: Getty / Getty Images

According to a report from Western Union, 67% of migrants said that one of the reasons they moved to Australia is to be able to send money to their country of origin.

Key Points
  • A report released by Western Union titled "The Value of Remittance" sought to examine the impact of remittance payments worldwide.
  • 51% of migrants in Australia stated that the money they send back to their home countries greatly helps their families avoid financial hardship there.
  • 11% of the annual income of migrants in Australia is sent to their country of origin.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga MIgrante Remittance image

Mga migrante sa Australia, iba’t iba ang diskarte para makapag-pera padala sa gitna na ng mataas na inflation

SBS Filipino

19/07/202316:19
