Study says younger people are more likely to be lonely than older Australians

pexels-rdne-stock-project-6669789.jpg

Younger people are more likely to be lonely than older Australians according to a report. Credit: Pexels / RDNE Stock project

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The group "Ending Loneliness Together" released a survey to understand the experiences and loneliness of Australians aged 18 - 92.

Key Points
  • In June and July 2023, a survey was conducted among 4,000 Australian citizens aged 18 to 92 regarding their experiences of loneliness.
  • The survey revealed that the highest level of loneliness is among the youth aged 18 to 24, followed by the 45 to 54 age group, where data is consistent between females and males.
  • Researchers believe that social media plays a significant role in the experienced loneliness of the youth, while middle-aged individuals have various reasons for their loneliness.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Australians are becoming lonely: how do we beat that isolated feeling? image

Mga kabataan sa Australia, mas nasasadlak sa kalungkutan kumpara sa mga nakakatanda ayon sa isang pag-aaral

SBS Filipino

08/08/202308:10
RELATED CONTENT

The healing power of music and friends

Lockdown may be over - but loneliness lingers

Paano gawing positibo ang pananaw sa gitna ng pandemya?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ischia Brooking (Supplied, Ann Odong, Football Australia).jpg

Where next for women in sport in Australia?

children-403582_1280.jpg

Usap Tayo: How do you guide your child in watching television?

Baler declared as ‘birthplace of PH surfing’

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 9 August 2023

chinese coat guard.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 8 August 2023