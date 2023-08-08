Study says younger people are more likely to be lonely than older Australians

Key Points
- In June and July 2023, a survey was conducted among 4,000 Australian citizens aged 18 to 92 regarding their experiences of loneliness.
- The survey revealed that the highest level of loneliness is among the youth aged 18 to 24, followed by the 45 to 54 age group, where data is consistent between females and males.
- Researchers believe that social media plays a significant role in the experienced loneliness of the youth, while middle-aged individuals have various reasons for their loneliness.
