Success in Australia: Philippine PLDT Women's Volleyball Team wins in all their four games

Philippine PLDT Women's Volleyball team

The Philippine PLDT Women's Volleyball team (in white and red jerseys) with the Volleyball WA Steel women team Source: Volleyball Western Australia

Published 17 June 2019 at 12:07pm, updated 19 June 2019 at 11:43am
By Cielo Franklin
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Philippines' PLDT Women's Volleyball team has proven their strength against Australian volleyball teams after their successful six-day tour of Western Australia.

Twelve players of the Philippines' PLDT Women's volleyball team and their coach, Roger Goayeb, arrived in Perth after their game in Singapore.

After winning three consecutive games against WA’s top WAVL State League women’s - Reds Volleyball Club in Belmont, Northern Stars Volleyball Club in Warwick, and Rossmoyne Volleyball Club in Mandurah, the Philippine team faced off and beat WA’s top team, WA Steel Women. They won 3 out of five sets, 25 to 19; 25 to 18 and 25 to 21.

Before they flew back to Manila, the Filipina players gave their best smashes against the Sydney Acers Mens Volleyball team in an exciting friendly game in Sydney.

Gorayeb and the event organiser Marino Salinas tell us more.

