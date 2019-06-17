Success in Australia: Philippine PLDT Women's Volleyball Team wins in all their four games

Twelve players of the Philippines' PLDT Women's volleyball team and their coach, Roger Goayeb, arrived in Perth after their game in Singapore.





After winning three consecutive games against WA’s top WAVL State League women’s - Reds Volleyball Club in Belmont, Northern Stars Volleyball Club in Warwick, and Rossmoyne Volleyball Club in Mandurah, the Philippine team faced off and beat WA’s top team, WA Steel Women. They won 3 out of five sets, 25 to 19; 25 to 18 and 25 to 21.





Before they flew back to Manila, the Filipina players gave their best smashes against the Sydney Acers Mens Volleyball team in an exciting friendly game in Sydney.



