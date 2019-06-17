SBS Filipino

Sunshine Coast and Wivenhoe Dams to share water supply with Brisbane

Wivenhoe Dam Releasing Water

Aerial image of Wivenhoe Dam near Brisbane releasing water from it's spillway. Source: Getty Images

Published 17 June 2019 at 10:05am, updated 19 June 2019 at 11:28am
By Celeste Macintosh
Available in other languages

Sunshine Coast and Wivenhoe Dams will share water supply with Brisbane as North Pine Dam shuts down for upgrade. This comes amidst concerns of drought and water shortages in Queensland.

Other news: 

Housing Minister urges federal government for immediate action on cladding risks in construction; More Queensland communities celebrate Philippine Independence Day.

Here are photos from the celebrations in the Sunshine Coast:

Philippine Independence Day Australia
Philippine Independence Day celebration in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
The Filipino community in the Sunshine Coast celebrates the Philippine Independence Day (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
Philippine Independence Day celebration in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
Showcasing the Filipiniana dress at Philippine Independence Day celebration in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
Philippine Independence Day celebration in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
Filipino community in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
(C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
Philippine Independence Day celebration in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


Philippine Independence Day Australia
Some of the Filipino delicacies available at the Philippine Independence Day celebration in the Sunshine Coast (C. Macintosh) Source: Celeste Macintosh


