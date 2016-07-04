Surprising result: Lolita Farmer

Published 4 July 2016 at 1:51pm, updated 4 July 2016 at 5:07pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lawyer Lolita Farmer, OAM, chair of Global Filipinos Australia, says the result of the federal election was a big surprise, including the big swing to the western Sydney electorates where there are many Filipino-Australian voters. Image: Lolita Farmer (Facebook/Violi Calvert)
Published 4 July 2016 at 1:51pm, updated 4 July 2016 at 5:07pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share