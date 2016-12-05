SBS Filipino

Sydney boxer aims to return from tragedy to world title

Published 5 December 2016 at 11:56am
Just 14 months ago, the boxing career of former Australian world champion Billy Dib appeared finished. The loss of his young wife to cancer and a heavy defeat in the ring had the 31-year-old contemplating his sporting future. Image: Image: Sydney-based boxer Billy Dib (SBS)

But he has since remarried, and, now, Dib is embarked on a bid to win a third world title.

 

 





