Sydney Fringe Festival welcomes Filipino 'Pamamanhikan'

Fillow Talk at the Sydney Fringe Festival

'From meeting the overopinionated in-laws to the chaotic wedding planning, Fillow Talk's 'Pamamanhikan' will put you right in the middle of all the Filipino family drama.' Credit: Fillow Talk Improv Group

Can love prevail amidst family drama? The Fillow Talk improv group puts a spotlight on the traditional 'pamamanhikan' at the Sydney Fringe Festival.

Key Points
  • Fillow Talk improv group will take centrestage at the Sydney Fringe Festival this weekend.
  • Witness the family drama in a traditional 'pamamanhikan'.
  • The audience will take part in the immersive comedy show.
'Pamamanhikan' at the Sydney Fringe Festival image

'Pamamanhikan' at the Sydney Fringe Festival

19:10
In a traditional Filipino proposal and engagement, a man asks a woman’s parents for her hand in marriage. These days, it is done more as a formality and as an opportunity for the two families to get to know each other before the wedding.
Fillow Talk at the Sydney Fringe Festival.png
Fillow Talk improv artists will bring an immersive comedy show at this year's Sydney Fringe Festival. Credit: Supplied by Happy Feraren
From encountering opinionated in-laws to chaotic wedding planning, improv artist Happy Feraren and her Fillow Talk group presents an immersive comedy that hopes to bring fun amidst the drama of the meeting of families.

Sydney Fringe Festival presents Fillow Talk's 'Pamamanhikan' on September 22-23 at ESCAC by Brand X in Darlinghurst, New South Wales.
