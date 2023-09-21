Sydney Fringe Festival welcomes Filipino 'Pamamanhikan'

Key Points Fillow Talk improv group will take centrestage at the Sydney Fringe Festival this weekend.

Witness the family drama in a traditional 'pamamanhikan'.

The audience will take part in the immersive comedy show.

In a traditional Filipino proposal and engagement, a man asks a woman's parents for her hand in marriage. These days, it is done more as a formality and as an opportunity for the two families to get to know each other before the wedding.



Fillow Talk improv artists will bring an immersive comedy show at this year's Sydney Fringe Festival. Credit: Supplied by Happy Feraren From encountering opinionated in-laws to chaotic wedding planning, improv artist Happy Feraren and her Fillow Talk group presents an immersive comedy that hopes to bring fun amidst the drama of the meeting of families.



