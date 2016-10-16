Sydney Kings recruit aiming to bring skills, charity to Australia

The 33-year-old is also committed to his own charity foundation called "21 Reasons to Give" and he wants to help communities in this country if he can.
Published 17 October 2016 at 9:51am
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Josh Powell has joined the Sydney Kings on a one year deal but his mission to Australia after a stellar career in the NBA, Europe, Asia and South America isn't just about basketball. Image: John Powell on display after signing with the Sydney Kings (SBS)
Published 17 October 2016 at 9:51am
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share