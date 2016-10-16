SBS Filipino

Sydney Kings recruit aiming to bring skills, charity to Australia

Published 17 October 2016 at 9:51am
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Josh Powell has joined the Sydney Kings on a one year deal but his mission to Australia after a stellar career in the NBA, Europe, Asia and South America isn't just about basketball.

The 33-year-old is also committed to his own charity foundation called "21 Reasons to Give" and he wants to help communities in this country if he can.

 

 

 





