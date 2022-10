highlights Current volcanic activity is not as dangerous as the 2020 eruption

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is organizing the evacuation of residents in nearby towns of Laurel and Agoncillo in Batangas

Around 3,000 families are expected to be evacuated

The next two weeks will be crucial, if activity decreases it can possibly be down graded to alert level two.

















