'Take a stand against Duterte': Human rights advocate urges Australian government

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Association co-founder May Kotsakis has accused the Morrison government of not taking a strong enough stance against Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.





She pointed to the president's 'war on drugs' which has resulted in thousands of extrajudicial killings during Duterte's first two and a half years in leadership.





This number exceeded the recorded killings during President Ferdinand Marcos’ regime.





Ms Kotsakis criticised the Australian government for providing military aid in the Philippines that included sending military personnel, military finance and drones during fighting in Marawi.





“If the alleged perpetrator of the human rights violation is the Philippine government and its military and a certain government like Australia is supporting the Philippine military, [the Australian government] is not only condoning the human rights violation, it’s also supporting it,” Ms Kotsakis told SBS Filipino.





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. Source: AAP





Ms Kotsakis' comments come after the recent deportation of Catholic nun Sr Patricia Fox from the Philippines.





Sr Fox returned to Melbourne on November 4 and received a hero's welcome from her family, friends, solidarity associations and organisations.





Sr Fox urged the Australian government to be more forceful and responsible for what’s happening in the Philippines.





Currently, Sr Fox is on a hiatus, spending time with her family and friends.





Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is surrounded by supporters and media as she leaves the Philippines. Source: AAP





ALSO READ









