SBS Filipino

'Take a stand against Duterte': Human rights advocate urges Australian government

SBS Filipino

Protesters rally against killings in the war on drugs

The Philippines has told the UN there have been no new wave of killings in its war on drugs. (AAP) Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 November 2018 at 9:37am, updated 15 November 2018 at 10:43am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Philippines Australia Solidarity Association (PASA) is calling on the Australian government to take a stronger stand against the Filipino president following the deportation of Catholic nun Sr Patricia Fox.

Published 14 November 2018 at 9:37am, updated 15 November 2018 at 10:43am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Association co-founder May Kotsakis has accused the Morrison government of not taking a strong enough stance against Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. 

She pointed to the president's 'war on drugs' which has resulted in thousands of extrajudicial killings during Duterte's first two and a half years in leadership. 

This number exceeded the recorded killings during President Ferdinand Marcos’ regime.

Ms Kotsakis criticised the Australian government for 
providing military aid in the Philippines
 that included sending military personnel, military finance and drones during fighting in Marawi.

“If the alleged perpetrator of the human rights violation is the Philippine government and its military and a certain government like Australia is supporting the Philippine military, [the Australian government] is not only condoning the human rights violation, it’s also supporting it,” Ms Kotsakis told SBS Filipino.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds an Israeli-made Galil rifle in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. Source: AAP


Ms Kotsakis' comments come after the recent deportation of Catholic nun Sr Patricia Fox from the Philippines.

Sr Fox returned to Melbourne on November 4 and received a hero's welcome from her family, friends, solidarity associations and organisations.

Sr Fox 
urged the Australian government to be more forceful and responsible
for what’s happening in the Philippines.

Currently, Sr Fox is on a hiatus, spending time with her family and friends.

Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is surrounded by supporters and media as she leaves the Philippines.
Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox is surrounded by supporters and media as she leaves the Philippines. Source: AAP


ALSO READ

READ MORE

What lies ahead for Sister Patricia Fox

Sister Fox to continue the good fight in Australia



Follow SBS Filipino on Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom