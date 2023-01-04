Take time for health checks

Highlights
- Health care professionals are warning patients to ensure the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic does not derail their routine vaccinations and screenings that protect them from illness.
- A health survey says many females say their physical wellbeing declined since the pandemic started, and worsening mental health was more common among women from non-English speaking or LGBTIQ+ backgrounds, and those in the First Nations and disability communities.
- The federal government says it's developing a campaign to increase public awareness about self-collection to lift rates of cancer screening.