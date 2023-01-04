SBS Filipino

Take time for health checks

YE Health Cancer

Don't miss out those critical health tests

Published 4 January 2023 at 11:35am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Health practitioners are concerned people who are skipping checks could be at risk of undetected or worsening diseases, when regular appointments could make all the difference.

Highlights
  • Health care professionals are warning patients to ensure the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic does not derail their routine vaccinations and screenings that protect them from illness.
  • A health survey says many females say their physical wellbeing declined since the pandemic started, and worsening mental health was more common among women from non-English speaking or LGBTIQ+ backgrounds, and those in the First Nations and disability communities.
  • The federal government says it's developing a campaign to increase public awareness about self-collection to lift rates of cancer screening.
