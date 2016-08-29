Talking music with Jemmuel

SBS Filipino

Published 29 August 2016
By Jake Atienza
Jemmuel Magtibay, 18, is a Filipino-Australian musician born and raised in Sydneys western suburbs. He is currently playing acoustic and electric guitar in Seussical - a musical that brings to life various characters created by American writer Dr Seuss. Image: Jemmuel Magtibay (Jake Atienza)

Seussical marks Jemmuel Magtibays second involvement in a musical production in Sydney. As he prepares for the musicals opening night, we talk about his life in music, the challenges of pursuing an unorthodox career, the Sydney music scene, the Sydney sound, and his involvement in Seussical.

 

 





