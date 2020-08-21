‘Teaching inspires me to wake up every day’: A music teacher’s ode this pandemic

Highlights Music teacher Annabelle Regalado-Borja finds purpose in teaching music

She is navigating new ways to adapt within the digital space just to help students in their musical journey

“I came from a family of musicians back in the Philippines and music is my family’s legacy. My passion is really to bring out the best in people especially their musical skills and talent.”





From mounting international concerts through her talent management company, regional migrant Anabelle Regalado-Borja from Wagga Wagga, New South Wales is now focusing on her music school because of the effects of the pandemic.





“I used to have this talent management company where we mount concerts [around the world] then on the side I have a music academy but because [of the recent events], I am focusing on our music school and we are providing face-to-face and online learning for students.”

















Ms Borja believes that although the pandemic left many people broken, it paved the way to opportunities within the digital space.





“The pandemic paved the way for online learning. We do it on zoom, skype depending on what’s convenient for the student.”





Her music school has 30 students from all around the world and with the help of her husband and other music teachers situated around the world, they are able to teach voice, piano, songwriting, ukulele, bass and drums.





Regional migrant Anabelle Regalado-Borja is now focusing on her music school because of the effects of the pandemic. Source: Anabelle Regalado-Borja





The challenges of remote learning

“The advantage is that its music lessons on demand. You can learn music anywhere you want. But there is no personal touch.”





For her, online is a more difficult process because the physicality is removed.





“As a teacher I find it a little difficult especially with piano where it entails hands-on teaching.”





Adapting and finding ways

Despite facing challenges in moving her services online, Ms Borja says on top of the regular lesson, she would go the extra mile by preparing video supplements for her students.





“On top of the hourly lesson, I send them video exercises which I customise per student so that it helps with their learning. It’s the call of the time we have to adapt to the changing environment and to the new normal.”





Teaching inspires her to wake up every day

Ms Borja says seeing her student’s development makes teaching a rewarding experience.





“Teaching makes me move and it inspires me to wake up every day. It makes me happy to see their development.”





Why music is important this pandemic

For Ms Borja, music is a form of expression and it can also help people to heal.





“Music is one of the best outlets a person can easily do. Just by humming, creating beats, writing poems and making it into a song. Music helps us ease the pain we are undergoing.”











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily