Technology helping people manage Type 1 Diabetes

highlights
- Type 1 Diabetes is a chronic condition where the pancreas produces little or no insulin
- Liam was barely two years old when he was diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes
- His parents tried different types of gadgets for his regular insulin shots before they found a technology that will enable Liam to live a relatively active childhood.
People living with type 1 Diabetes requires regular insulin therapy
'We had to make adjustments, study and learn many things like measuring his food intake. Today, Liam is a happy child, attends regular school just like any eight year old' Kelly, Liam's mom
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories