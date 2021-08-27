SBS Filipino

Technology helping people manage Type 1 Diabetes

diabetes, type 1 diabetes, omnipod, childhood diabetes, Filipino

'We saw this little pod in a girls arm, she was five or six. We said, we need that. It allowed Liam to play and be a child' Kelly, mom to Liam Source: Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels

Published 27 August 2021 at 9:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

For those living with type 1 Diabetes every step and decision involves careful thought and planning

highlights
  • Type 1 Diabetes is a chronic condition where the pancreas produces little or no insulin
  • Liam was barely two years old when he was diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes
  • His parents tried different types of gadgets for his regular insulin shots before they found a technology that will enable Liam to live a relatively active childhood.
People living with type 1 Diabetes requires regular insulin therapy

 

'We had to make adjustments, study and learn many things like measuring his food intake. Today, Liam is a happy child, attends regular school  just like any eight year old' Kelly, Liam's mom

