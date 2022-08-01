SBS Filipino

Teens hit hard by lockdown homelessness: Mission Australia

Homelessness

Jon Owen says "if we don't take good, swift and corrective action now, we could see our streets with significantly increased numbers of homeless in the streets" Source: SBS

Published 2 August 2022 at 2:15am, updated 2 August 2022 at 8:20am
By Omoh Bello, Felicity Davey
Presented by Annalyn Violata
A new report has found many teenagers became homeless for the first time last year. Many young people fled their homes to escape abuse or financial and psychological stress.

Highlights
  • The Mission Australia research shows one in 20 young people between the ages of 15 and 19 became homeless for the first time.
  • There was a marked increase in the number of young people with disability in the same predicament, up from 5.5 per cent in 2017 to 13.6 per cent.
  • Advocates are calling on the government to deliver on its commitment to invest in public housing.
Mga kabataan labis na naapektuhan ng kawalan ng tirahan dahil sa lockdown: Mission Australia

