Teens hit hard by lockdown homelessness: Mission Australia

Highlights
- The Mission Australia research shows one in 20 young people between the ages of 15 and 19 became homeless for the first time.
- There was a marked increase in the number of young people with disability in the same predicament, up from 5.5 per cent in 2017 to 13.6 per cent.
- Advocates are calling on the government to deliver on its commitment to invest in public housing.
Listen to audio
LISTEN TO
Mga kabataan labis na naapektuhan ng kawalan ng tirahan dahil sa lockdown: Mission Australia
SBS Filipino
01/08/202205:37
Advertisement