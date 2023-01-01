Thankful for the lessons of 2022; may good health and stability continue in 2023

Highlights 2022 may be full of challenges, but these Filipinos are grateful for their health in the past year.

Family and good health are two of the most important wealth that many pray for in the year 2023.

Hopes are also high for a better career, relationships and camaraderie in 2023.

Jhune San Jose and family. Credit: Supplied

Jhune San Jose from Sydney, NSW

In the past year, Sydney producer Jhune San Jose has realised that it's important to keep your hopes high each day.





"You have to keep your hopes up. Even though there are challenges in our lives, I know that time will come we'll get through it."





2022 has been a big year for San Jose as he was able to produce his biggest musical project yet.





"I had my biggest show in Sydney in 2022."





For the new year 2023, the producer from Sydney looks forward to producing more shows that would feature many Filipino local artists.





"Aside from doing a show, hopefully with the New Year, I'll be able to spend the next Christmas and New Year with my family in the Philippines."





He furthers that the best thing is for the COVID-19 pandemic to really end and for everything to be back to its normalcy.





"I hope we can get over this pandemic and I pray everyone is safe and we can all recover from what happened in the past few years."



Jun Marquez, newly elected President of the Australian Filipino Association of the Central Coast, hopes to continue to help fellow Filipinos arriving in the Central Coast. Credit: Australian Filipino Association of the Central Coast (Facebook)

Jun Marquez from Central Coast, NSW

"While we now live here in Australia, it's still important for us Filipinos to continue our traditions of celebrating the New Year and Christmas," points Jun Marquez, newly elected president of the Australian Filipino Association of the Central Coast (AFACC).





The AFACC president hopes to continue helping newly arrived Filipino migrants in the Central Coast region.





"There are many newly arrived Filipino skilled workers here. What we do is we welcome them to the association’s events, and we also solicit house items that we can give them to help them start their lives here."





"We want them to feel at home here and know that there are people who support them here."





Marquez looks forward to everyone celebrating the new year safely.





"Enjoy the true meaning of Christmas and New Year and that we are always safe."



'I'm thankful for my partner and my two girls, they kept me and my sanity in 2022'. Credit: Supplied by Maria Araujo

Maria Araujo from Mount Isa, Queensland

"The challenges this [2022] have actually strengthened my faith in God which I'm most thankful for. My mindset has shifted to focusing on how blessed I am," says mum-of-two from Mount Isa.





In 2022, Maria Araujo gave birth to her second daughter. "I have two beautiful girls now and a hard-working partner and I have my family around to help me raise these kids."





"I'm also thankful that the restrictions have eased a little bit and it has allowed me to travel a little bit. My kids can see more than just the outback."





"I'm thankful also that I have a beautiful faith community around me. They have kept my sanity during the pandemic."





Maria and her partner's wedding was planned for 2020 but it did not go ahead due to the pandemic.





This 2023, Araujo is excited that their marriage will finally happen.





"We're going to bring the family to a destination wedding in Whitehaven in Airlie Beach, Queensland, one of the most pristine beaches in Australia."





"It's not just a holiday and to legalise our relationship but also to strengthen it because we will be blessed and we're going to have God in the middle of our family."





"Now that I have my children I've realised how hard it is to maintain our relationship and to be really good parents and survive parenthood. From that moment I knew I needed God in my life to anchor and keep our family happy together."





The medical scientist from Mount Isa also wishes to bring joy to all the people she meets and who surround her.



'I'm thankful for my family and their health.' Credit: Supplied by Marco Tamayo

Marco Antonio Tamayo from Gold Coast, Queensland

"The biggest challenge for the past years continues to be the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, although the virus is still here, at least we are all able to live with it with extra precautions," says Marco Tamayo.





The fitness aand personal trainer contracted COVID in 2022.





"I'm thankful I was able to recover as well as my wife, Bubbles and now everything is returning to the new normal."





The former Mr Philippines World 2003 is also very thankful that his family is healthy.





"I'm grateful that my family are healthy, especially my mum, this year got sick and I don't know what to do as I am very far from her."





His relatives in America and her mum's friends helped them with the treatment and recovery of Marco's mother.





For the new year, he hopes to go back to the basics of looking after his health.





"I'll do my very best personally to go back to the basics of health and fitness programs and I will definitely do it with my family."





Tamayo is also excited about their holidays in the Philippines this 2023.





"We are really looking forward to our vacation to the Philippines as it has been four years now since the last time that we went home."





"I'm also looking forward to my fitness business in the Philippines being profitable this new year."





For anyone who is facing challenges in life, Marcos has this to say: "don't forget to pray, hold onto your family and help each other and everything will follow. As long as we have faith in the Lord."

