'For the love of the Philippines': Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane continues to promote Filipino culture

Dancers with host Christy Vecchio.jpg

About 5,000 people attended this year's Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane, Queensland to celebrate together the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day. Credit: SBS Filipino/Celeste Macintosh

"It's our love for the Philippines that motivates all of the volunteers to continue our Fiesta to show the wider Australian about us Filipinos, our culture and our rich heritage," Barrio Fiesta Brisbane president Honey Binny emphasises.

Key Points
  • About 5,000 people attend the Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane to celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day anniversary.
  • The Barrio Fiest in Brisbane marks its 10th year.
  • The Filipino community in Queensland come together for the annual festivity highlighting the rich Filipino culture with various performances from local artists and groups.
Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane image

Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane

Barrio Fiesta performers doing a traditional Mountain Province dance.jpg
A group of performers doing a traditional Mountain Province dance at the Barrio Fiesta Credit: SBS Filipino/Celeste Macintosh
On its 10th year, the Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane celebrates the rich Filipino culture and the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day this Sunday.

Over 5,000 people flocked to the Festival, revelling in various cultural performances, arts and crafts, and Filipino food on offer.
