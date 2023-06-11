'For the love of the Philippines': Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane continues to promote Filipino culture

Key Points About 5,000 people attend the Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane to celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence Day anniversary.

The Barrio Fiest in Brisbane marks its 10th year.

The Filipino community in Queensland come together for the annual festivity highlighting the rich Filipino culture with various performances from local artists and groups.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane 13:20 Play A group of performers doing a traditional Mountain Province dance at the Barrio Fiesta Credit: SBS Filipino/Celeste Macintosh On its 10th year, the Barrio Fiesta in Brisbane celebrates the rich Filipino culture and the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence Day this Sunday.



