The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics

Highlights
- Australia's 47th Parliament is the most culturally diverse yet but the number of people from a non-European or an Indigenous background represented is low.
- A new report by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, titled, 'You Can't Be What You Can't See' says that migrant communities face several barriers to joining the political system including language, education, and a lack of professional networks and resources.
- Speaking to SBS Filipino, Campbelltown Councillor Rey Manoto in New South Wales says as long as you have an advocacy to help people and the community, your background will not be a barrier in entering the political landscape.
