The joys of working in the ‘Eight Wonder of the World’

Leah Yballe is one lucky Filipina that has found a job in a popular place frequented by tourists, Milford Sound in New Zealand.
Leah Yballe Source: Supplied
Published 5 January 2017 at 3:46pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
It is a known fact that in almost every part of the world, you can always see a Filipino, particularly, Overseas Filipino workers or OFWs. Currently, New Zealand is one country with growing numbers of Filipino workers. In the capital of Wellington and the key city of Auckland, there is also a growing number of Filipinos. In South Island, especially in Queenstown and nearby places, these areas also seen as destinations for Filipinos.
