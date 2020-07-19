SBS Filipino

The show must go on: Singer launches new song in different parts of the house via virtual home tour

Singer Benjamin Trillado launches his new single 'worth' in different parts of the house via a virtual home tour

Singer Benjamin Trillado launches his new single 'worth' in different parts of the house via a virtual home tour

Published 19 July 2020 at 1:30pm, updated 24 July 2020 at 11:19am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

The government restrictions make it impossible for singer Benjamin Trillado to launch his new single in concert venues, but he found a way to release it via a virtual home tour where he will serenade the audience from his bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Singer launches his new single in different parts of the house via a virtual home tour
  • His new single entitled ‘worth’ is about recognising one’s self-value
  • The artist struggled with his sexuality and worth before finally coming out at the age of 18
Singer and song-writer Benjamin Trillado is not only a talented musician but also a creative artist for bringing his show to life despite the stage 3 lockdown in Victoria.

“I decided since we can’t go out and I can’t actually play normal shows that I would just do one at home so I decided to do it in different parts of my house instead of different cities."

 

 

A song about recognising one’s self value

Mr Trillado says he wrote the song during a time when he struggled with his sexuality and the song also talks about acceptance.

"The song is about recognising your self-value and having an understanding that you deserve a place in this world because  as a queer person, I grew up struggling to come to terms with my sexuality and the song talks about the struggle that I face accepting myself and owning my queerness."

On being gay and Filipino

Mr Trillado says he came out to his parents at the age of eighteen and although coming from a conservative background, he is thankful that his parents were accepting of his queer identity.

“I first told my dad one night, I just burst out crying. It was a moment where I held a lot of things for so long and it was the tipping point and I had to say something so I told my dad first because I felt like it would be the most difficult and he was amazing we just cried a lot. He was just like obviously I still love you and that was very comforting to hear and with my mother, my dad told my mum. The next day, she came to my room, she just asked me if it’s true then I said it is and she just hugged me.”

 

Singer launches his new single in different parts of the house via a virtual home tour


A home tour instead of a concert tour

After his first 'worth virtual home tour' in the bedroom last Friday, Mr Trillado will perform on 24 July in his bathroom and on 31 July in his kitchen at 8pm with some special guests in each of the livestream.

