The social distancing stool

Melbourne Fringe 202, MPavillion, social distancing stool, COVID safe

Prototype of The Dolly Stool described as 'joyful minimalism' with equal weighting to form and experiential exploration at this year's MPavillion Source: BoardGrove Architects

under the new normal, a unique stool has been created to comply with the social distancing requirements to be featured at the coming Melbourne Fringe Festival

highlights
  • The Dolly Stool was designed by BoardGrove Architects, Holly Board and Peter Grove
  • Described as 'joyful minimalism'
  • This year the MPavilion will take place in various venues around Melbourne
The 
Dolly Stool
  was designed to give patrons a safe distance 

 'The paper doll cut-outs that were so familiar during our childhood was the inspiration for the Dolly Stool' says Holly Board, creator and architect BoardGrove Architects

