The 'tiny house' movement - could you live in just 12 square metres?

Tamara Dimattina and the ‘tiny house’

Tamara Dimattina and the 'tiny house'

Published 12 February 2017 at 10:56am, updated 12 February 2017 at 11:35am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

The growing trend of "tiny houses" has arrived with what could be Australia's smallest home literally "popping up" in Melbourne's Federation Square. Image: Tamara Dimattina and the tiny house (SBS)

The lifestyle movement promotes de-cluttering, down-sizing and a sustainable, ethical lifestyle.

