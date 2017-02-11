The 'tiny house' movement - could you live in just 12 square metres?

The lifestyle movement promotes de-cluttering, down-sizing and a sustainable, ethical lifestyle.
Tamara Dimattina and the ‘tiny house’ Source: SBS
Published 12 February 2017 at 10:56am, updated 12 February 2017 at 11:35am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The growing trend of "tiny houses" has arrived with what could be Australia's smallest home literally "popping up" in Melbourne's Federation Square. Image: Tamara Dimattina and the tiny house (SBS)
Available in other languages
