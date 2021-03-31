These Filipino women from Sydney are 'MyTIA' together

Highlights A group of Sydney-based Filipino aunties, 'myTIA', empower other women through entrepreneurship.

Through their myTIA gift boxes, they integrate products made by Filipino and women-owned businesses.

50% of the profit from the social enterprise will go to a group of women micro entrepreneurs in the Philippines to support them to continue with their small businesses.

Formed in 2018, ‘myTIA’ (My Titas in Australia), now a social enterprise, creates a series of programs to support Filipino and women-owned businesses here in Australia and in the Philippines.





“The kind of empowerment that we want to give is through entrepreneurship. I know it’s not for everyone but it’s something. Like, if you are your own boss, you are actually empowered,” says myTIA founder Grace Panlican.





Women support women

Part of myTIA’s social enterprise is "to look for a network of women particularly those Filipino and women who have their own businesses."





myTIA got their name from the word 'mightier' (as how Australians who tend to pronounce the word) which also means stronger.





During their first few weekly gatherings prior to the pandemic, these Filipino women with no children realised the deeper desire to support fellow Filipinas.





"We knew there were mothers' groups, but when we were just starting out, there was no group of titas in Sydney. So we thought of forming myTIA ," reveals Panlican, who's a proud tita with no children of her own.





This group of women embraces their reality of being PANKS (professional aunties no kids). Almost all of their members are either single or married but have no children.





Many of their members are aged 35-years-old and above who owns a small business.





These demographic of professional aunts no kids (PANKS) in Sydney embrace their 'titaness' while empowering other women. Source: Supplied by Grace Panlican





Promoting Filipino products

The group's 10 -year plan includes expanding members' business knowledge and capacity.





"We conduct workshops - like fashion styling, careers, business and entrepreneurship - to support our members who have their own businesses or are planning to put up their own," shares Kathryn Garcia, one of the Meetup co -organizers.





They also created myTIABiz, an online selling platform, that aims to support Filipino women doing business not just here Australia but in the Philippines too.





Samples of myTIA gift boxes Source: Supplied by Grace Panlican





"We wanted to curate all the products that’s why we come up with the myTIA gift boxes para sa ganun ma-promote ‘yung mga Filipino products na andito na sa Australia."

Our myTIA gift boxes feature all Filipino-made products.





"We also integrate products that focus on women's wellness and self-care while providing a platform for Filipino and women-owned businesses to promote their products," says Panlican.





A way of giving back

Through what they call their passion project, 50% of their myTIABiz's profit will go to their women benefiiciaries.





“It’s our way of giving back to the community. When the COVID-19 happened, we thought of reaching out to others and give back," shares Panlican who worked in the coop micro-finance industry in the Philippines prior to coming to Australia.





“We always wanted to connect and collaborate through this social enterprise."





The group saw the relevance of helping people at the grassroots level where women are given the opportunity to have their own small business to earn for their families.





"We also have a collaboration with a business of small batch and sustainable Filipino-made products through the assistance of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)," furthers Panlican.





