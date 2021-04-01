SBS Filipino

Things to look for when buying a used car

SBS Filipino

Bibili ng second-hand na sasakyan

Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2021 at 1:18pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:06pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Have you ever purchased a used car and later found that it requires expensive repairs? This is not uncommon, but you can avoid expensive repairs if you know what to look for when buying a used car.

Published 1 April 2021 at 1:18pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:06pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Tim Nicholson works at the Royal Automotive Club of Victoria or RACV, managing the road test program and acting as a judge for the Australia’s Best Cars program.

When buying a used car, he said that the smartest choice is to go for the safest car you can afford.

“The most important thing for us is safety. The cheaper the vehicle is, you know, the higher chance is that it’s not going to be as reliable, it’s not going to be as safe, so yeah look, safety is just the number one priority, and we always say buy the safest car that you can afford. That’s what we always recommend.”

Advertisement
 Highlights

  • The VIN serves as a vehicle’s fingerprint and can be used to track recalls, registrations, warranty claims, thefts and insurance coverage.
  • The cheapest and quickest way to ensure there are no leaks under the bonnet is by checking the engine oil level before and after taking the car for a test drive.
  • The Australian Consumer Law does not apply to used cars purchased from a private seller.
“Most dealers will supply a car with a used car warranty  but also if there is a problem even if it’s outside the warranty, your case may be covered by the Australian Consumer Law, so if something catastrophic happens, whole engine explodes or what have you,  then take it back to the dealer and you would have a very strong case under the Australian Consumer Law.“

The Australian Consumer Law does not apply to used cars purchased from a private seller.

You can also find helpful information on your state transport authority and consumer affairs websites.  

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?