This Aussie mum self-published a book on Philippine animals for her baby girl

It took a journey of 15 years for nurse Zeide Arrosas to become a mum. And while the 37-year-old finds her way around first-time motherhood, she's doing what she can to make a difference in her daughter's life - she's self-publishing a book.











'They gave me a uniform'

An honours student who graduated from Ateneo de Davao University, Zeide took a hit when she moved to Italy to be with her mum.





"I lived in Italy with my mum for 10 years. I was only 17 when I moved. When I got married to my college sweetheart Geoffrey at 21, he moved to Italy and we stayed there for two years. I worked as a domestic helper and Geoffrey worked as a gardener."





Geoffrey felt like Zeide wasn't living up to her full potential and convinced her that they needed to return to the Philippines so she could study again.





"I felt the dead-endedness of our lives in Italy, even more, when I was working as a babysitter and I was given a nanny uniform to wear. It hit me hard. It was humbling. I couldn't help but cry."





"I felt the dead-endedness of our lives in Italy even more when I was working as a babysitter and I was given a nanny uniform to wear. It hit me hard."





The couple, who opted not to have children until they found stability, went back to the Philippines where they stayed for a few years. While her husband studied engineering, Zeide sought her education in the UK.





"Unfortunately, I was scammed. The school was bogus. My husband and I almost lost everything."





Losing almost everything pushed the couple to continue seeking their fortune where they could.





"I decided to start studying nursing in the Philippines when my friend living in Australia convinced me that I should move to the country to continue my studies.





"We moved to Australia and I attended Australian Catholic University. I graduated as an honour student and even gave the valedictory speech as well."





"We moved to Australia and I attended Australian Catholic University. I graduated as an honour student and even gave the valedictory speech as well."





Bushfires and a pandemic

Zeide shares that they conceived their daughter as soon as they had a permanent living situation in Australia; however, there were more stressors to come.





"We live in Albury, near the Albury-Wodonga border. I was a few months pregnant when the bushfires were still happening. The fires were close to us and all we could see around were either grey or orange. The smoke would enter the house and I was concerned about my baby's safety.





Zeide was pregnant during the bushfires and gave birth during the pandemic.





"Then when I gave birth this year, it was the height of the pandemic in Australia. My family wasn't here and my husband could only stay with me for a limited time. I was a first-time mum. I was a bit lost and worried about the pandemic as well."





A book for my baby

After a tumultuous pregnancy and birth, her daughter Antonette came into the world, and the new mum was inspired to do something special for her bub.





"I love reading children's books to her, but I noticed that there were very limited choices when it came to Filipino books - especially ones for the Filipino-Australian audience.





"I'm Filipino and so is my husband. I want our daughter to learn about our language and culture. I don't ever want her to forget that in as much as she is Australian, she is also Filipino."





As an animal lover, Zeide decided to write and self-publish "ABC of Philippine Animals".





As an animal lover, Zeide decided to write and self-publish "ABC of Philippine Animals".





"The board book is written mainly in English but will have the names of the animals in Filipino. It doesn't have 'X' is for 'X-ray'. You'd be surprised that we actually have an animal in the Philippines that starts with 'X'.





"I did my research and got in touch with wildlife experts and nature photographers from the Philippines."





Zeide took on the role of writer, illustrator and publisher for her endeavour.





Zeide took on the role of writer, illustrator and publisher for her endeavour.





"Self-publishing is the fastest way to release a book. I don't have a literary agent or publishing company, so I did crowdfunding through Kickstarter to pay for part of the costs of the book. I also created a Facebook page for my book.





"The important thing with self-publishing is you need to build a community and get people to know who you are so they'll want to trust you as an author. That's why I'm visible and active on Facebook and Instagram. It's a lot of work."





After working tirelessly on this love letter of sorts for the daughter she waited 15 years for, Zeide is set to publicly release the book this December.





"I really did this book for my baby; now I want to be able to share it with other people as well."





"I really did this book for my baby; now I want to be able to share it with other people as well."





