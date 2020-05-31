This Filipino artist draws inspiration from Indigenous communities to make modern designs

The young designer shares working with indigenous communities like Lake Sebu's T'Boli community has inspired him to further his work by incorporating traditional techniques to his designs.





"We produce jewelries, clothes made out of recycled or up-cycled materials which we then sell locally and internationally," says multi-disciplinary creative Francis Sollano.











Many young Filipino artists and designers gets inspiration from the rich culture and traditions of the Philippines for their modern creations

Today's social enterprises involve traditional weavers and indigenous communities, like the T'Boli of South Cotabato

This year's Philippine National Heritage Month highlights the important role of sharing knowledge, experiences and stories of the various aspects of Filipino heritage.

“It's very important for creatives, designers or artists to understand our heritage because that is one way for us to identify what is really our core in our art or in our designs,” says Sollano.





Sollano furthers that as artists "if we know our foundations we are able to move forward our designs to the future making sure we know what are pasts are."





