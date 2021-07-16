This man found his third chance at love after 2 divorces

Highlights Christopher Venal had to go through two divorces before finding the right one

He believes that life is about learning from your mistakes

He is now engaged to be married to his third love

In this love down under episode, Christopher Venal shares that the end of his 2 marriages led him to finding his true love with the help of a dating app.





"You start dipping your toes into different avenues of meeting someone. I downloaded 3 dating apps and I met her there."











Married twice

Mr Venal says he was married twice and both marriage ended in divorce. The first marriage only lasted for 1 and a half year and his next marriage followed shortly after his first divorce.





He shares his first marriage was an impulsive decision he and his partner made while the failure of the second marriage was due to his partner's infidelity.





Despite the breakdown of his second marriage, he says he is grateful because out of that marriage he had two beautiful daughters.





Finding his great love post-divorce

Mr Venal admits that although both marriages didn't blossom to a happy ending, he says he had learned valuable lessons from it.





"For me, life is all about learning from your mistakes."





He is now embracing his third chance at love post-divorce.





"We both know where we’re at in life. We have a mutual understanding, we both know what we want, the way she treats me, the way she talks, the way she walks, what else can I look for."











