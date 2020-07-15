Tips for international students on finding opportunities in times of crisis

Highlights Council of International Students Australia will host free online workshops and talks for international students on how to become more resilient in these challenging times.

It aims to help international students to bring out the inner leader in them.

Encourage students to use their leadership skills in giving back and assist fellow international students.

As part of the Council of International Students Australia's (CISA) first-ever digital conference, former international student Hope Dolino shares her knowledge and experiences in finding opportunities and how to bring out the inner leader for students amidst the pandemic.





"In a nutshell, it will be about owning your power. Recognising your skills, your strength, weaknesses, how you can actually leverage that to bring out your inner leader and how you can be of better service to others by being your authentic self,” says Practera Programs Manager Hope Dolino.











Practera is creating opportunities for people, including students, across Australia through accessible experiential learning.





Hope Dolino in an Information Session for Practera. Source: Supplied





Now on its 10th year, CISA continues to provide opportunities for international students. And this year, they are hosting free online conference where international students can take part in several workshop at talks through its CISA Conference Digital Summit 2020 .





Prior to the "Unleash your Inner Leader" talk, Hope Dolino shares some tips for international student in finding learning opportunities.





1. Look for opportunities like volunteering and mentoring that would help you develop your skills and knowledge.





2. Network. Connect with people. Your connection may be your path to finding opportunities.





3. Nurture the relationships you have built for continuous exchange of knowledge and skills not only for yourself but also for others.





4. Give back. Having received support from others, sharing your knowledge and skills to others, in return is also fulfilling.





The CISA digital conference runs through this July 15-17.





