Queensland premier and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Townsville have urged residents to evacuate their homes, in particular, those in the low-lying areas.





SBS Filipino speaks with Filipino Australian Affiliation of North Queensland outgoing president Loida Pioc who's from Townsville. She reported that "luckily no casualty from the Filipino community has been reported." As of press time, food supply is low as supply trucks from the major supermarkets are trapped outside Townsville.