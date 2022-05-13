Transition to next administration begins

SBS Filipino

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr is currently leading the unofficial ballot count. Marcos Jr said running mate Sara Duterte will head Education Dept Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Published 13 May 2022 at 3:28pm, updated 13 May 2022 at 3:38pm
By Shirley Escalante
Presidential front runner BongBong Marcos has taken the first steps in forming his Cabinet

Highlights
  • COMELEC said it will endeavor to proclaim 12 Senators and Party-list Groups by next week
  • The joint session of Congress is set to begin on May 23 and will act as the National Board of Canvassers and proclaim the newly elected President and Vice-President
  • At the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the Philippines ranks fourth in the medal tally
Marcos Camp is set to meet with the Duterte Administration's transition team

 

