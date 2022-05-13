Transition to next administration begins

Highlights COMELEC said it will endeavor to proclaim 12 Senators and Party-list Groups by next week

The joint session of Congress is set to begin on May 23 and will act as the National Board of Canvassers and proclaim the newly elected President and Vice-President

At the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the Philippines ranks fourth in the medal tally

Marcos Camp is set to meet with the Duterte Administration's transition team











