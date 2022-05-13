Transition to next administration begins

Highlights
- COMELEC said it will endeavor to proclaim 12 Senators and Party-list Groups by next week
- The joint session of Congress is set to begin on May 23 and will act as the National Board of Canvassers and proclaim the newly elected President and Vice-President
- At the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the Philippines ranks fourth in the medal tally
Marcos Camp is set to meet with the Duterte Administration's transition team
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to
Like and Follow on