SB19's Gento, approved entry to the 66th Grammy Awards, Moira in Australia and Mrs Universe Official 2023

Trending Ngayon.jpg

Trending Ngayon: Singer Moira Dela Torre in her Australian concerts, SB19's Gento is an approved entry to the 66th Grammy Awards and Mrs Universe Australia Nikka Marcial is crowned Mrs Universe Official 2023. Credit: E-Talent International, SB19 (Instagram), Mrs Universe Official

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics singer/songwriter Moira Dela Torre, Filipino band SB19 is making another history with their hit song Gento being an approved entry to the 66th Grammy Awards, and Mrs Universe Australia Nikka Marcial is crowned Mrs Universe Official 2023.

Key Points
  • In her Australian concert tour, singer Moira Dela Torre's show in Sydney is sold out.
  • SB19's hit song 'Gento' is an approved entry to the 66th Grammy Awards hoping to be nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
  • Mrs Universe Australia Nikka Marcial is crowned Mrs Universe Official 2023.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
