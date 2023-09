Trending Ngayon: The Filipino film, 'Delikado' is screening at the Darwin Film Festival on Monday, 18 September; Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children; and Miss Universe organisation announces history changes allowing all adult women to compete in the pageant. Credit: Delikado Film (Facebook), Hugh Jackman (on Instagram) and Miss Universe (Instagram)