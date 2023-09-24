Trending Ngayon: 19th Asian Games, Sydney Fringe Fest & Philippines' first AI sportscasters

Trending Ngayon: Filipino Olympians World No 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and skateboarder Margielyn Didal led the Philippine delegation at the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony in China; Sydney Fringe Fest features over 450 events and events this September and meet Philippines' first-ever AI sportscasters launched by GMA Network. Credit: PSC-POC Media Group, Sydney Fringe Fest, GMA Network

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include the 19th Asian Games in China running until October 4, the month-long Sydney Fringe Festival and the first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated sportscasters.

Key Points
  • The 19th Asian Games officially opens in China on Saturday. Nearly 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and territories, including about 400 Filipinos, are set to compete across 40 sports.
  • Sydney Fringe Festival features over 450 events showcasing independent local Australian artists this September.
  • Meet Philippines' first-ever AI-generated sportscasters - Maia and Marco.
