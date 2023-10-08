Trending Ngayon: Asian Academy Creative Awards with Philippines & Australia's national winners, and EPIK app

Key Points
- The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2023 has announced the national winners from the 17 nations who will compete in the regional awards set in December.
- 32 national winners, including Arjo Atayde and Heaven Peralejo (Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively) will represent the Philippines in the AACA.
- 15 Aussie winners, including SBS's Safe Home (Best Drama series) are among the regional AACA contenders.
- AI photo-editing app, EPIK, which allows users to generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired “yearbook” photos of themselves as one of its various templates, is viral this week.
Trending Ngayon: Asian Academy Awards Philippines & Australia winners and AI app 'EPIK'
06:38