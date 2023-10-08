Trending Ngayon: Asian Academy Creative Awards with Philippines & Australia's national winners, and EPIK app

Trending Ngayon: Asian Academy Creative Awards national winners include Arjo Atayde and Heaven Peralejo (Philippines' Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively), SBS's Safe Home (Best Drama Series) is among Australia's national winners; and AI app, EPIK takes No. 1 spot on App Store for its viral yearbook photo-editing feature.

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon', hot topics include the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2023 with national winners set to compete for regional prestige in December and the viral Artificial Intelligence (AI) photo-editing app, EPIK.

Key Points
  • The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2023 has announced the national winners from the 17 nations who will compete in the regional awards set in December.
  • 32 national winners, including Arjo Atayde and Heaven Peralejo (Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively) will represent the Philippines in the AACA.
  • 15 Aussie winners, including SBS's Safe Home (Best Drama series) are among the regional AACA contenders.
  • AI photo-editing app, EPIK, which allows users to generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired “yearbook” photos of themselves as one of its various templates, is viral this week.
