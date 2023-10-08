Trending Ngayon: Asian Academy Creative Awards with Philippines & Australia's national winners, and EPIK app

Trending Ngayon: Asian Academy Creative Awards national winners include Arjo Atayde and Heaven Peralejo (Philippines' Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, respectively), SBS's Safe Home (Best Drama Series) is among Australia's national winners; and AI app, EPIK takes No. 1 spot on App Store for its viral yearbook photo-editing feature. Credit: Heaven Peralejo/Arjo Atayde (Instagram), Safe Home (SBS), EPIK (App Store)