Trending Ngayon: 'Filipino films at Cannes Film Festival, TJ the Muppet, and Filipino-style juicy hotdog'

Popular children's TV Show Sesame Street introduces the first Filipino-American muppet named TJ.

One of the Filipino's favourite breakfasts, the tasty juicy hotdog, is creating a buzz within the Filipino community in Melbourne.

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), "the country [Philippines] is being represented by six feature-length films at Marché du Film and three projects at Festival de Cannes, along with 17 production companies, four Filipino producers, and a Filipina juror in the independently-sponsored Queer Palm award".

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place in France from May 16 to 27, 2023.





The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place in France from May 16 to 27, 2023.





The FDCP is the Philippines' national agency in creating and implementing policies and programs to upgrade the art and craft of film-making and ensure the economic, cultural, and educational development and growth of the Philippine film industry.



The four Filipino films screening at Marché du Film from May 16 to 26, 2023. Credit: Film Development Council of the Philippines Four Filipino films, namely: TOPAKK by Richard Somes, Her Locket by J.E. Tiglao, Grace by Ato Bautista, and I Am Ninoy by Vince Tañada, have exclusive screenings at Marché du Film.





While the documentary films Tens Across the Borders by Chan Sze-Wei and Asog by Sean Devlin are included in the Cannes Docs 2023 program.



Filipino Projects and Representatives at Festival de Cannes. Credit: Film Development Council of the Philippines The film RIA , directed by Arvin Belarmino, is part of the La Fabrique Cinéma 2023 selection. Director Jan Carlo Natividad’s The Art of Detaching One’s Memory is one of the six chosen projects at the Focus WiP (Work in Progress) 2023 program of Cinéma de Demain.





Hum's director and award-winning Filipino filmmaker and writer Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan is taking part at the Cannes Cinéfondation Résidence, which offers directors a tailored program designed to assist them in scriptwriting and production, empowering them to bring their creative projects to life.



