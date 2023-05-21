Trending Ngayon: 'Filipino films at Cannes Film Festival, TJ the Muppet, and Filipino-style juicy hotdog'

Trending Cannes Film Fest, TJ the Muppet, Tasty Juicy Hotdog.jpg

Trending Ngayon: Several Filipino films are being shown at the 2023 Marché du Film, the business arm of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in France from May 16 to 27; Popular children's TV Show Sesame Street introduces, TJ, the first Filipino-American muppet; and Filipinos in Victoria are buzzing about one of the breakfast favourites, the tasty Filipino-style hotdogs. Credit: Film Development Council of the Philippines (top photos), Sesame Street Youtube Channel and Nikki Gregorio-Alfonso (bottom right photo)

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' segment this week, we learn about several films representing the Philippines in the Marché du Film 2023, the business arm of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, as well as the applauded introduction of TJ, the first Filipino-American muppet in the popular children's TV Show Sesame Street; and the Filipino-style juicy hotdog making rounds in several community groups in Victoria.

Key Points
  • Six Filipino films are screening at Marché du Film and three projects are featured at the Festival de Cannes from May 16 to 26 in France.
  • Popular children's TV Show Sesame Street introduces the first Filipino-American muppet named TJ.
  • One of the Filipino's favourite breakfasts, the tasty juicy hotdog, is creating a buzz within the Filipino community in Melbourne.
According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), "the country [Philippines] is being represented by six feature-length films at Marché du Film and three projects at Festival de Cannes, along with 17 production companies, four Filipino producers, and a Filipina juror in the independently-sponsored Queer Palm award".

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place in France from May 16 to 27, 2023.

The FDCP is the Philippines' national agency in creating and implementing policies and programs to upgrade the art and craft of film-making and ensure the economic, cultural, and educational development and growth of the Philippine film industry.
Filipino films screening at Marché du Film.jpg
The four Filipino films screening at Marché du Film from May 16 to 26, 2023. Credit: Film Development Council of the Philippines
Four Filipino films, namely: TOPAKK by Richard Somes, Her Locket by J.E. Tiglao, Grace by Ato Bautista, and I Am Ninoy by Vince Tañada, have exclusive screenings at Marché du Film.

While the documentary films Tens Across the Borders by Chan Sze-Wei and Asog by Sean Devlin are included in the Cannes Docs 2023 program.
Filipino projects.jpg
Filipino Projects and Representatives at Festival de Cannes. Credit: Film Development Council of the Philippines
The film RIA, directed by Arvin Belarmino, is part of the La Fabrique Cinéma 2023 selection. Director Jan Carlo Natividad’s The Art of Detaching One’s Memory is one of the six chosen projects at the Focus WiP (Work in Progress) 2023 program of Cinéma de Demain.

Hum's director and award-winning Filipino filmmaker and writer Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan is taking part at the Cannes Cinéfondation Résidence, which offers directors a tailored program designed to assist them in scriptwriting and production, empowering them to bring their creative projects to life.

While, esteemed Filipina filmmaker and actress, Isabel Sandoval, has been chosen as one of the jurors in Queer Palm, an independently-sponsored award recognising films showcased at the Cannes Film Festival, that have made remarkable contributions to LGBTQIA+ cinema.
