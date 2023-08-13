Trending Ngayon: Matildas' historic World Cup semi-finals, Sarina Bolden Funko model and PH's Buwan ng Wika

Trending Ngayon: Matildas' historic Women's World Cup semi-final, Filipinas player Sarina Bolden's own Funko model, and the Philippines' National Language Month celebration

Trending Ngayon: Matildas' historic Women's World Cup semi-final, Filipinas player Sarina Bolden's own Funko model, and the Philippines' National Language Month celebration Credit: Getty / Bradley Kanaris, Grapiken (on Facebook), Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon,' the hot topics include Matildas' historic World Cup semi-finals after defeating France, Sarina Bolden Funko model and the Philippines' National Language Month celebration.

Key Points
  • #Matildas is trending on Twitter after the Aussies have sealed a historic Women's World Cup semi-finals against England after defeating France in a quarter-final penalty shootout.
  • After her heroic and first-ever World Cup goal, Sarina Bolden is being honoured by Funko Pop designer GrapiKen, creating a Sarina Bolden model.
  • The Philippines celebrate National Language Month with the theme: 'Filipino and indigenous languages: Language of peace, security, and inclusive implementation of social justice'.
