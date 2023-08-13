Trending Ngayon: Matildas' historic World Cup semi-finals, Sarina Bolden Funko model and PH's Buwan ng Wika

Key Points
- #Matildas is trending on Twitter after the Aussies have sealed a historic Women's World Cup semi-finals against England after defeating France in a quarter-final penalty shootout.
- After her heroic and first-ever World Cup goal, Sarina Bolden is being honoured by Funko Pop designer GrapiKen, creating a Sarina Bolden model.
- The Philippines celebrate National Language Month with the theme: 'Filipino and indigenous languages: Language of peace, security, and inclusive implementation of social justice'.
Trending Ngayon: Matildas's historic World Cup semi-finals, Sarina Bolden Funko model and 'Buwan ng Wika'
