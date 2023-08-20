Trending Ngayon: Matildas' match record viewing, Madonna turns 65 and Sydney Opera House celebrates 50 years

This week on SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon,' the hot topics include Matildas' semi-final match against England set a record 11.15 million TV audience viewing at one point; singer Madonna turns 65, and the iconic Sydney Opera House celebrates its 50 years.

Key Points
  • The Matildas' Women's World Cup semi-final against England has set a TV audience record, with a total of 11.15 million watching at one point.
  • International singer Madonna turns 65.
  • One of Australia's iconic structure, the Sydney Opera House celebrates 50 years since it opened its doors in 1973.
