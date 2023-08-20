Trending Ngayon: Matildas' match record viewing, Madonna turns 65 and Sydney Opera House celebrates 50 years

Key Points
- The Matildas' Women's World Cup semi-final against England has set a TV audience record, with a total of 11.15 million watching at one point.
- International singer Madonna turns 65.
- One of Australia's iconic structure, the Sydney Opera House celebrates 50 years since it opened its doors in 1973.
Trending Ngayon: #Matildas, Sydney Opera House, Madonna & Sam Boy
