Trending Ngayon: 'Mosting, Threads and Christmas in July'

Trending topics this week include: 'Mosting, Threads and Christmas in July' Credit: Jasmine Carter (on Pexels)/Threads App/Laura James (on Pexels)

On SBS Filipino's 'Trending Ngayon' this week, we look at the "mosting", the latest trend that seems to take over the modern dating world; Threads is the newest app recently released by Meta; and the Christmas in July tradition in Australia.

Key Points
  • 'Mosting' is the latest trend that seems to take over the modern dating world. It is said to be like 'ghosting' but worse.
  • Meta's newest app, Threads is now popular with the app receiving five million sign-ups in the first four hours since launched and now has 100 million users as of July 9.
  • 'Christmas is July' is popular with Australians as an opportunity to celebrate Christmas the second time and the season of giving in a traditional sense when the weather is colder.
